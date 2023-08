Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol's viral video from their vacation. Also Read - Dimple Kapadia birthday: Failing in love to shining bright on the screen, a look at her journey

Trending Now

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's infamous love affair often grabs headlines. A few years ago, the couple were spotted holidaying together, and their video went viral online, showing them sitting hand in hand. This video created quite a stir online, but both Dimple and Sunny refrained from commenting on it. It is also alleged that Dimple and Sunny have been in a relationship for more than a decade now but aren't making it public.

When Dimple Kapadia spoke about her broken marriage with Rajesh Khanna.

Dimple Kapadia was married to India's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, and later in life, she even got speared by him. After leaving the late veteran actor's house, she reportedly spoke about her broken marriage in one of her interviews and said that her happiness had come to an end. "The life and happiness in our house came to an end and (my) unhappy married life had included inequality and (my) husband’s infidelity called (our) marriage a farce."

Meanwhile, talking about Sunny Deol, his wife Pooja Deol, who made her first public appearance at son Karan Deol's wedding, grabbed a lot of attention as everything looked perfect between them and they did all the rituals in the marriage like every couple.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to create havoc at the box office.

Currently, Sunny Deol is creating waves with his latest release, Gadar 2, which has earned 400 crore plus, and the superstar was extremely emotional seeing this massive success.