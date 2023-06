turns 66 today. From Bobby to Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, the actress enjoys a career spanning over four decades. And, it is safe to say that Dimple Kapadia has established herself as a versatile talent in the film industry. Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters is a source of inspiration for many budding actors. However, her journey wasn’t easy at all. From having to deal with a tough marriage to taking a hiatus from work, Dimple Kapadia faced many hiccups in life, but nothing could stop her from shining on the big screen. On the actress’ 66th birthday, let’s take a quick glance at the actress’ journey. Also Read - Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo director Homi Adajania points out similarities between Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan; reveals if he would cast them together in a film or not [EXCLUSIVE]

Dimple Kapadia’s debut Also Read - Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Review: Netizens are super impressed with Dimple Kapadia; call it an 'ode to empowered women' [VIEW TWEETS]

Dimple Kapadia came from a very respected family in Mumbai. Her father Chunnibhai Kapadia was a high-profile individual and used to host grand parties and film stars at his home Samudra Mahal. At one such party, – who was still dealing with the failure of – saw Dimple Kapadia and decided to cast her in a film. He decided to make Bobby with new faces and launched Dimple Kapadia along with his son . Not to forget, the actress was just 16-years-old. Also Read - Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: Homi Adajania reveals how Dimple Kapadia came onboard to play Savitri; shares 5 reasons to watch the series [EXCLUSIVE]

Trending Now

Marriage with

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna’s love story is known to all. Rajesh Khanna proposed to Dimple, and also put a condition that she will not work in films after marriage. The actress, who was a fan of Rajesh Khanna, agreed. Her debut film Bobby was released after her marriage and ended up becoming a super hit. In an interview to a magazine, Rajesh Khanna had once shared that he “had no idea of Dimple’s talent” and he did not want his wife to work because the actor wanted a mother for his children.

After a few years, the fights between Rajesh Khanna and Dimple brought chaos to their married life. In 1982, Dimple left Kaka's house after living together for 9 years. When the news of Dimple's comeback spread, called her after a screentest. Dimple, who faced the camera after 11 years, failed miserably at the screen test but still got selected for the film Sagar. Her comeback, just like her debut, proved to be a blockbuster. At that time, Dimple and ’s alleged affair also made headlines. It is said that the two dated for close to a decade.

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna lived separately for 27 years, and didn’t divorce each other. The actress was with Kaka during his last days.

Does Dimple Kapadia know how to cook?

No, Dimple Kapadia doesn’t not know how to cook. This was revealed by her daughter . In an interview, the columnist recalled how her mother cooked burnt okra (bhindi). "If I remember the old things, I remember that my mother once made okra for me, that too was burnt. After that, I decided that I would never cook."

Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in a bunch of films including Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Pathaan, and Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar.