Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have become parents to a baby boy. The little one has come a few days before the due date. Sources close to Dipika Kakar told us that she was due closer to the first week of July. The little one has arrived ten days in advance. The actor has assured fans that there is nothing to worry or stress about. Mom and baby are doing well. This should bring some relief to all fans who were stressed about her health. Dipika Kakar rested at home throughout her pregnancy. Shoaib Ibrahim has taken a short leave from his show Ajooni. Also Read - From Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh to Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim: Celeb couples who ace at the twinning game

Also Read - Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar gifts herself a swanky car; Shoaib Ibrahim has the sweetest message - view pic

The actress has PCOS and developed high blood pressure and gestation diabetes during this phase. This happened to her in the third trimester. The actress said that she was being pampered by her own mother, and mother-in-law. Dipika Kakar stayed active as she did pre-natal yoga and travelled with Shoaib Ibrahim as much as she could. They married in the year 2018 and this is their first child. The couple has spoken about how their relationship had financial responsibilities and the two had to consider in a lot of factors. Also Read - Dipika Kakar birthday special: 7 romantic pictures of the TV diva with Shoaib Ibrahim that will make you smile

Trending Now

Dipika Kakar was the sole earning member when Shoaib Ibrahim did not have a show for three years. He has spoken about that in detail. The couple support four families in all. In between, Shoaib Ibrahim's father had fallen ill and the two had to pitch in with all their financial might. After her marriage, Dipika Kakar took up which she won. The actress admitted that money was a huge factor. The couple have moved into a spacious 5BHK home which has a nursey for the new born.

The actress' YouTube channel is very famous. Both Shoaib Ibrahim and he have faced nasty trolling too. It was even said by some haters that they fake their pregnancy. It does not matter as millions love the couple. We extend our congratulations to Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.