Dipika Kakar’s health worsens? Actress rushed to hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim breaks down recalling...

Dipika Kakar recently shared that she went to the hospital again. In her latest vlog, she poured her heart out and shared a few things about her life.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular TV couples, who might not appear onscreen often, but they still connect with their fans through YouTube vlogs. Recently, they shared personal lives. Shoaib shared a new vlog in which he shared a wide range of topics. In the vlog, Dipika was seen making ‘gajar ka halwa’ (Carrot pudding). The actress said that she was quite tired, which was evident in the vlog. She also revealed that she went to Kokilaben Hospital on December 31. The actress said that the hospital was packed and the corridor was crowded. She sat in the same chair where she first heard about her cancer.

Dipika revealed that she clicked a photo and sent it to Shoaib to tell him that she was sitting in the same chair where she got the news. Shoaib then told her not to remind him about the bad times. Dipika revealed that everything was positive and asked him not to think negatively. Shoaib said that someone asked him what he learned in 2025. Shoaib said that in 2025, he learned that humans can endure anything. He also believes that no one should go through pain. He also revealed that when Dipika was going through the health crisis, she was lost in many things in her life- career, home and self-care. The actor became emotional during that time. Dipika then added that one thing or the other always happens in every human’s life. In such a situation, if people you love are there for you, then there is no greater wealth than that. They also prayed for the well-being of their fans.

Dipika Kakar is one of the popular television actress in the Hindi TV industry. She appeared in many big shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Balika Vadhu, Qayamat Ki Raat, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Shastri Sisters and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. The actress got married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 after dating him for several years. They got hitched in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh, in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in June 2023. It is her second marriage to Shoaib. Earlier, she was married to Raunak Samson. However, they got divorced in 2015 after 4 years of marriage.

