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Director Kunal Kohli's REACTION to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2's Box Office goes VIRAL: 'Fake collections karke bhi...'

Kunal Kohli praises Dhurandhar 2's genuine box office success, urging filmmakers to focus on authentic Indian stories and avoid inflating numbers or following Western trends.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 25, 2026 12:08 PM IST

Director Kunal Kohli's REACTION to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2's Box Office goes VIRAL: 'Fake collections karke bhi...'
Kunal Kohli praises Dhurandhar 2

Director Kunal Kohli slammed filmmakers for exaggerating their film's box office revenues in order to generate buzz. The Hum Tum director discussed the success of the spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, praising star Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar for demonstrating the "true potential" of Indian film. "Even fake collections don't reach Rs 100 crore," Kohli said, emphasising the practice of inflating box office numbers. He compared this with Dhurandhar's true success, which has continually generated revenue through legal ticket sales.

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What did Kunal Kohli say about Durandhar 2's success?

"Fake collections kar kar ke bhi you are not doing Rs 100 crores for the entire lifetime collection of your film. This is doing 100 crores a day with genuine collections. Thank you Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Jio Studios for showing us the way and the potential of our cinema," the director said in a video on Instagram.

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In an Instagram video, Kohli thanked Dhar, Singh, and Jio Studios on twice earning over Rs 100 crore in a single day.

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The popular director said, "Congratulations Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios. You all have earned 100 crores+ a day, twice. Dhurandhar has, of course, become the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which is wonderful."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli)

Focus on authentic desi stories, not western trends

He discussed the Indian box office's actual potential, describing its influence as nothing short of extraordinary. The director cautioned fellow filmmakers to avoid becoming sidetracked by Western ideas, highlighting the profound connection that "desi (local)" tales and indigenous themes have with audiences. Rather, he urged them to continue concentrating on telling what he refers to as "authentic Indian stories that stay true to its roots."

"The important parts of the film that I would like to highlight about this film and what it has done: it has shown us the true potential of the Indian box office. Phenomenal. It has shown us that desi subjects and stories work like nothing else. Let’s not be influenced by western subjects and ideas; let’s make desi films," Kohli added.

He also said, "Heroes ko mard hona chahiye (Heroes must be men). Hindi films ke heroes ko mard hona chahiye (Hindi film heroes need to be manly). Not some lost, confused boy. That's what Saiyaara was. That’s what Dhurandhar is. Look at the numbers. Genuine collection."

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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