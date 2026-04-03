Director Suresh Triveni turns seconds into stories as advertising enters the attention economy

Suresh Triveni has launched his creative studio Opening Image, backed by Abundantia Entertainment, alongside a collaboration with producer Radhika Sawhney under Radhika Produces Films.

Filmmaker Suresh Triveni, best known for Tumhari Sulu and more recently for his project Subedaar starring Anil Kapoor, is sharpening his focus on advertising at a time when the industry is undergoing a structural shift. As attention spans shrink and content clutter intensifies, brands are moving from interruption-led messaging to emotionally driven storytelling.

Against this backdrop, Suresh Triveni has launched his creative studio Opening Image, backed by Abundantia Entertainment, alongside a collaboration with producer Radhika Sawhney under Radhika Produces Films. The combined structure signals a strategic push to build high-impact, culturally resonant narratives across formats.

With over 200 commercials to his credit, Suresh Triveni has established himself as a filmmaker who can compress storytelling without losing emotional depth. His work spans categories including FMCG, telecom, food & beverage, e-commerce and media, with brands such as Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Britannia Industries, Swiggy, Disney+ Hotstar and many more, reflecting both scale and versatility.

Among his most recognisable works, the Mauka Mauka campaign stands out as a rare example of advertising entering popular culture, turning a simple insight into a nationwide catchphrase. More recently, his direction in Jio Hotstar brand film crossed 140 million views across digital platforms, underlining not just reach but sustained engagement in a fragmented ecosystem where storytelling quality drives retention.

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For Suresh Triveni, advertising remains foundational. The discipline of capturing attention within seconds continues to inform his long-format storytelling, shaping his ability to establish character, conflict and emotional payoff with precision. As brands increasingly prioritise recall over volume, Suresh Triveni’s cross-format approach positions him at the intersection of commerce and craft, where every frame is designed not just to be seen, but remembered.

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