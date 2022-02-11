Directors Ayushi Anand & Vishal Yoman brings the real side of Mirzapur via “Mirzapur Official”

All of the fans of the 'Mirzapur' web series are unaware of the true nature of the city. Throughout the series, we all developed a mental image and scenario of a city filled with day-to-day crime. But it's more than that; the city has produced a slew of leaders, actors, and well-known public figures from other fields, which few people are aware of distinguishing between the reel and real Mirzapur, Indian film directors Vishal Yoman and Ayushi Anand launched ‘Mirzapur Official’, a dedicated platform giving insights into the city from breaking to infotainment. Also Read - The Family man to Mirzapur, Top best 10 Indian web series you must watch

What started with a Facebook community page now has more than 200k followers which include people from all around the country. Mirzapur Official delivers reliable and accurate information as well as solutions. Since its beginning, they have addressed a variety of issues and launched several campaigns that have been favorably appreciated by the public and recognized by the government. They are continuously running campaigns and coming up with innovative ways to make the most of the platform. Also Read - Mirzapur 3, Faadu, Made In Heaven 2 and more web series to watch out for in 2022

Being Bollywood fanatics, both the founders have decided to launch their new platform ‘Cinemchi,’ under the label Kalpanik Films. The name of the portal describes itself, it is a platform for all the people out there who have immense love for cinema. The portal will be dedicated to all the Bollywood news & gossip apart from that it is an initiative to bring regional cinema into the picture. At the times when mainstream Bollywood is part of our daily conversation, we often forget to talk about regional cinemas where many films have been nominated for Oscar. Keeping all the factors the platform will be live soon and people can get a daily dose of entertainment from ‘Cinemchi.’ Also Read - Permanent Roommates, Sacred Games, Mirzapur and more: 7 original Indian web series you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms

Sharing their excitement, Vishal and Ayushi said, “Coming from a small town and surviving in such a big industry of Bollywood has never been easy for us. When we started our journey we faced many problems but over time we knew how the industry worked and created our creative digital agency, Kalpanik Films. After getting immense success and appreciation from people around us, we decided to do something for our city, and hence, ‘Mirzapur Official’ was incepted. ”

“Having enormous love for our city, we started our journey in the realm of news with a small community Facebook page, and today we are proud that we are serving millions of people. Through this platform, we have brought the various side of Mirzapur where people are gaining success in a different field. Today we have 48000+ members connected on WhatsApp, and 12,000+ followers on Instagram,” they further added.

Being associated with the Bollywood industry Vishal Yoman and Ayushi Anand has worked on various projects that have gained a positive response from the audience. Working as a team they have done projects like music videos, 'Tera Ghata', 'Mera Jahan', 'Holi Mein Rangeele', 'Bollywood Wala Dance' with the labels T-Series, SKF, The Entertainment, Zee Music, Gaana, Tips, Pen, Venus & many more. Both business partners operate Kalpanik Films, a creative digital agency through which they have collaborated with several well-known B-town celebrities.

After the success of ‘Kaagaz’ soon they are going to start working on the sequel of the same. The announcement of the sequel was confirmed when Veteran Actor, Satish Kaushik congratulated the team of Kaagaz on Twitter where Vishal and Ayushi were appreciated for their contribution to the movie.

Which such great ideas in mind not just for Bollywood but even for cinema all around the country, Vishal and Ayushi have created a niche for themselves in the industry. With their constant hard work and efforts, they have been a big contribution to our entertainment industry. Over the years they are going to touch new horizons and make their brand one of a kind.