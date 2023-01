Disha Patani has continuously managed to stay in the headlines all for the right reason be it from her fashion, fitness, films, and performances. Her fanbase has been constantly increasing. Throughout the world, she has gained several youth admirers. Having an interest in acting and film the Bollywood actress also has an interest in pop culture. She is a young female star who has the correct taste in modern-day pop culture. Also Read - Disha Patani sets hearts racing in animal-printed lingerie; check out Top 7 moments of the Yodha actress in two piece

The actress is a huge Beyoncé fan and she is flying all the way to Dubai to attend the unveiling of the Atlantis the Royal. This will be hosted by global pop star Beyoncé. Being well-cultured with international music and having love for all things western she is traveling to Dubai for the opening of the Atlantis Royal.

has booked her calendar to not miss the performance of . She has taken time out from her busy schedule to spend the beachside relaxing weekend indulging in epicurean feasts and an all-around extravagance trip. That’s not it the actress is also invited as a guest to ’s brand 818 Tequila after-party where the Swedish House Mafia is going to perform. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Archana Gautam and others delivered fashion flops

Disha Patani swooned the audience with her sizzling performance in her last film Ek Villain Returns. The mystery thriller also starred , and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Despite being a sequel to much loved Ek Villain, the Mohit Suri directorial failed at the box office.

On the professional front, the actress has Yodha and Project K in the pipeline. Yodha is ’s next project featuring Siddharth Malhotra alongside her. Project K is a pan-India film featuring , , and . She is also expected to lead ’s KTina. Along with Bollywood projects, she has a film down in the south tentatively titled with Tamil superstar Suriya