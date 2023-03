Mouni Roy makes friends easily. She is truly the Miss Congeniality of the industry. As we know, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Stebin Ben, Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar are all in the US for the Entertainers Tour. It is happening in North America. Even Nora Fatehi is with them. Mouni Roy has been sharing videos of Disha Patani on her Instagram account. She has christened her as My D. She has put a video where we can see Disha Patani in a white bikini set. All of them are lounging by a pool. Mouni Roy is in a short white dress. It is evident that Disha Patani has hit the pool as she is a bonafide water baby. Also Read - Tiger Shroff birthday: Disha Patani wishes her ex-boyfriend with the cutest picture ever

Needless to say, some netizens commented on how Disha Patani was always dressed minimally. The actress' posts in swimwear get millions of likes. She is a fitness icon and one of the biggest sex symbols of Bollywood right now.

Akshay Kumar has taken a break from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for this tour. Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting in Scotland with Tiger Shroff. The actor has amazed people with his fitness levels on the show. He danced on songs like Oo Antava with Nora Fatehi. Mouni Roy is one of the best dancers of Bollywood and the Indian TV industry. Bollywood has given us some great girl friendships to cherish of late. We have Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif to name a few.