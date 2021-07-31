Realty stars! Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji all set to become neighbours; buy properties worth a whopping amount — read deets

Given that the real estate market is seeing a slump, Bollywood celebs are making merry. In the past six months, several stars have bought properties worth in crores. The latest ones are Disha Patani and Rani Mukerji. The two gorgeous ladies are going to be neighbours. While Rani Mukerji lives with her family at the Yash Raj residence, a huge bungalow in Juhu, Disha Patani is a Bandra resident. Both of them bought homes in Khar, one of the fave spots for celebs in Mumbai. The name of the building is Rustomjee Paramount. They are now offering 3BHK homes at Rs 5.85 crores (all inclusive) as advertised on their site. The realty giant is owned by Boman Rustom Rustomjee who is wedded to actress Perizaad Zorabian. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to lock horns with Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu over Pongal weekend, Vijay to make his Tollywood debut with Thalapathy 66 and more

Both the actresses, Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani did the paperwork relating to the realty buys on March 31, 2021. While the Mardaani actress did her registration on July 15, Disha Patani did the work on June 16, 2021. While Rani Mukerji's home is on the 22nd floor of E wing, Disha Patani has bought a place on the 16th floor of the F wing. Both the apartments are 3BHK compact residences. As per Zapkey, Rani's home has an area of 1, 485 sq ft while Disha Patani's is 1,119.59 square feet. They have parking facilities for two cars. Also Read - When Sonu Sood reminded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of Amitabh Bachchan while working in Jodhaa Akbar; here's what happened

Rani Mukerji has paid Rs 7.12 crore for the flat with a stamp duty of Rs 21.37 lakh. Disha Patani's home costs Rs 5.95 crore and she has paid stamp duty of Rs 17.85 lakh. Some days back, Priyanka Chopra sold off two of her flats in Versova's Raj Classic building for Rs 7 crore. She reportedly owned nine flats in that building. Also Read - Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

Real estate deals have made news in the past few days. Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone are also neighbours in a building in Andheri. Now, this is another case!