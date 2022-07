Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s relationship has been in the news for the past many years, but the actors have always maintained that they are just good friends. Their fans love them as a couple and their social media PDA has always grabbed everyone’s attention. However, recently, there were reports that the Ek Villain Returns actress and Screw Dheela star have parted ways. Reportedly, the two were in a relationship for six years. Well, this news has surely shocked their fans. Also Read - Uorfi Javed's family is squad goals; check out her cool mom, sisters and brother's pictures

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff breakup?

A source told Hindustan Times, "Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now." A friend of Tiger also told HT that they came to know about the breakup in the last few weeks, but the actor hasn't spoken up about it to any of his fans, and he isn't much affected by it and concentrating on his work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ? (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani talks about Tiger Shroff

Meanwhile, interviews have a different story to say. The actress is promoting her film Ek Villain Returns and the movie has been trending in the entertainment news.

Recently, in a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Disha chose Tiger over other actors. She was asked if Tiger, , and compete in Mr. Universe 2022 who would be the winner, and the actress took Tiger Shroff’s name. When further probed why she thinks that she said, “For me personally he is the best looking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In another interview, Disha praised Tiger and stated that she has learned discipline from him. The actress also said that they think alike and their brains work like kids. Disha also revealed that Tiger inspired her to learn martial arts.

While the report says that they have parted ways, Disha's interviews have something else to say. Now, only the actors can clarify whether they have broken up or are still together.