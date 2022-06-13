is celebrating her birthday today. She has entered the 30s. The Malang actress is getting a lot of love from celebs and fans. Her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to wish her. His wish is all about action, food and lots of love. Also Read - Ante Sundaraniki star Nani OPENS Up about Bollywood vs South films debate; says, ‘This divide is stupid’

Sharing a video of Disha which also featured him, he wrote, "Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eat yummyyy food today and kill ittt @dishapatani." It had fire, heart and hug emojis. The video is on Tiger's Instagram Stories.

While Tiger and Disha haven't confirmed their rumoured relationship, they have been spotted together several times. Their relationship rumours have been doing the rounds since many years now.

In a past interview with BollywoodLife, Malang actors and Disha were asked Google’s most searched questions on them. One of the questions that came up was whether Disha is dating Tiger. To this, Disha said, “I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.” Aditya asked if Tiger is playing hard to get, and Disha replied, “Yeah. Give me some tips.”

When Disha’s film was about to release, Disha had said about Tiger, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

Well, it seems they are deliberately not accepting it.