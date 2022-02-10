Disha Patani flaunts her hot body in this SIZZLING new bikini picture – view post

is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in Bollywood. While she has impressed one and all with her performance in multiple movies, the actress mostly grabs the attention of her fans because of her social media posts. Disha likes to treat her fans with her pictures in bikini and she sets social media on fire. Today also, she shared a bikini picture and her fans are going gaga over it. Check out the post below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

Well, fans are loving this picture of Disha. A fan commented, "Garmi kaafi jaldhi aagayi." Another fan wrote, "Hotness Overolled." One more fan commented, "some people have nice eyes, some have nice faces and some have nice smiles, but you have all of them with a nice heart..!!" Another fan wrote, "Why always perfect."

Disha has earlier posted many bikini pictures on her Instagram. She goes to Maldives for vacations and shares pictures from them. Reportedly, she goes on these holidays with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Check out her other bikini pictures below…

On the work front, Disha will be seen in movies like KTina, Ek Villain Returns, and Yodha. Ek Villain Returns, which also stars , , and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, is slated to release on 8th July 2022. Yodha also features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, and it will hit the big screens on 11th November 2022. KTina started rolling before the pandemic, but due to Covid-19 the shoot was stalled, and currently, there's no update on the film.