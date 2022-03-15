Disha Patani gives an apt reply to a fan who asked her to post 'best photo wearing bikini'

has been blessed with the hottest and fittest body in the industry. She is known for posting bikini pictures on Instagram and often takes the internet by storm with her toned figure. Her fans go gaga over her bikini shoots and they can't get enough of her. She recently interacted with her fans through AMA session on Instagram where a fan asked her to post her best photo wearing a bikini. She gave an apt reply to the fan by sharing a picture of an otter wearing a bikini. Also Read - BTS: Disha Patani REVEALS her favourite song of the K-Pop band; any guesses?

Disha is quite active on Instagram. She recently posted some random pictures from her Maldives vacation. In one of the photos, Disha was seen lying down on a platform on her stomach with a pillow under her head. She was wearing a short skirt and a knotted top. In her previous post, Disha shared some of her hot pictures in a white bikini, which garnered a lot of attention from her followers. Also Read - Disha Patani papped in an all-white outfit; ‘Too much slim waist,’ say fans – watch video

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri's upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. It is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and . Apart from Disha, the sequel will also feature Tara Sutaria, and . Disha also has Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha in the pipeline. It also stars Raashi Khanna, who is currently seen in 's debut web series Rudra. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. The film, which is being helmed by debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Disha will be also be seen in 's upcoming project called KTina.