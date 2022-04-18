Disha Patani horribly TROLLED for sexy monokini pic; netizens take a dig with Tiger Shroff's dialogue, 'Arre choti bacchi ho kya'

Yesterday, Disha Patani marked 50 million followers on Instagram but posting a smoking hot pic in a burnt red monokini. The bottom part of the swimsuit had a thong design. Disha Patani looked extremely hot and the click went viral in no time. Reactions came pouring in for Disha Patani in no time. While most fans left hearts and fire emojis for that click, others were in the mood to troll. Some used Tiger Shroff's dialogue, "Arre choti bacchi ho kya," while other commented that, "Yeh dekhkar Tiger ki buri halaat huyi hogi." Though the two have never admitted that they are dating, it is like an open secret. Also Read - BTS: ‘We love you Jungkook’ trends as ARMY hypes up the singer – see Twitter reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ? (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani goes viral every time when she posts bikini pic. The actress' hot figure drives fans' crazy. Everyone is envious of her frame, but the fact is that she follows an intense work out regime. From Pilates to weight-lifting and dance sessions, Disha Patani's diverse exercise routines have helped her stay fit and toned. On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie, Radhe. Disha Patani will be seen on Ek Villain Returns. She also has the big budget Yoddha with Sidharth Malhotra. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan maintains calm even as Baba Siddique 'pushes' him to pose for shutterbugs at Iftar bash; Netizens express anger - Watch Video

Disha Patani is also the face of Calvin Klein lingerie in India. The actress has been subjected to relentless trolling whether it is for her bikini pics from the Maldives or her photoshoots for Calvin Klein. She told a daily that she has learnt how to block out comments from people who choose to spread hatred on social media platforms. She told a paper, "Instagram is a platform for self-expression, and I post what I enjoy. It’s as simple as that. I don’t pay attention to negative comments." Tiger Shroff is awaiting Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Also Read - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walk hand-in-hand as they step out for dinner date in Barbados; put breakup rumours to rest