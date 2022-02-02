Disha Patani introduces new family member Chi Chi, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff is all hearts – view pic

took to her Instagram handle and has introduced a new member of her family. It is none other than a pet pooch named Chi Chi. Disha shared a close-up snap of Chi Chi on her gram. She revealed the name in the caption and posted a waving emoticon as though saying hi. Chi Chi looks too adorable for words. Even Disha's rumoured actor boyfriend Tiger Shroff couldn't help but fall in love with him. He commented on Disha's post wherein she dropped several heart emoticons. Check out Disha Patani's latest Instagram post here: Also Read - Kapil Sharma shares adorable pic of son Trishaan on his first birthday; Tiger Shroff reacts

Tiger showered love on Chi Chi and the click too. Check out his comment here:

For the unversed, Disha is already a pet parent to four furry buddies. She has two cats and two dogs. Bella and Goku are dogs, a cocker spaniel and a doberman. She has two cats named Jasmine and Keety. And now, it seems like Disha has expanded her family of furry friends with the inclusion of Chi Chi. We need a new video of the four of them - Bella, Jasmin,e Goku and Keety meeting their new family member, don't you think?

On the work front, Disha Patani has Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri film also stars , and Tara Sutaria in the lead. The film is scheduled for a July 2022 release. She also has Ktina in which she plays a superstitious kinda girl. She will also be seen in Yoddha opposite Sidharth Malhotra.