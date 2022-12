Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's alleged split made a lot of news. It was said that the couple quit due to some issues that could not be resolved at all. None of them have said anything about the breakup. In fact, even when they were together Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never directly admitted to being a couple. Of late, the Malang actress was seen with model Aleksandar Alex Ilic who is also known as a close friend of Natasa Stankovic. The model cum fitness coach said that they knew the truth of their bond and did not find it necessary to give clarifications to everyone. Also Read - Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood actresses who love to flaunt their toned midriff in gym selfies

He told Bombay Times why they did not clarify matters. He said he was well aware of the guessing game but said that they know the reality and do not feel the need to explain things. He said he does not understand the curiosity of people. Aleksandar Alex Ilic was quoted as saying, "Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories." Well, Disha Patani and her relationship with Aditya Thackeray has also been under a lot of scrutiny. The actress' friendship with Tiger Shroff has been the talk of the town since their first music video, Befikra. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela-Boney Kapoor, Nora Fatehi-Terence Lewis and more celebrity oops moments that people found objectionable

Aleksandar Alex Ilic said that Disha Patani, he and two more models shared a flat when they were starting out in Mumbai. He said they became friends instantly. They have a great passion for fitness and bond over it. He said they gymmed and ate out together. He said that they are close friends. The tall and handsome model said that she is like family to him. He told Bombay Times, "In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other." He is also good friends with Krishna Shroff, the sister of Tiger Shroff. Also Read - Before Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and more Bollywood actresses dared to wear minimal monokini [View Pics]