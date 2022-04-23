Tiger Shroff is all set to take everyone's breath away with his daredevil stunts, high-flying action sequences and his electrifying dance moves in his upcoming film 2. On Friday, the makers dropped a new song Whistle Baja 2.0, which is a recreated version of the same name from Tiger's debut film Heropanti. The song also features , who also made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti. As soon as the song was released, was left in awe of Tiger's fast-paced dance moves. Also Read - Tiger Shroff signs third film with Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani after Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; paid way more than standard fee – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

While fans couldn't showering praises for Tiger's impeccable dancing skills, Disha too joined his sea of fans to appreciate his efforts. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Disha couldn't stop raving about Tiger and wrote, "How do you move so fast.” To which, Tiger gave a lovedup reply, "Thank u D" followed by smileys, hearts and hugs in the form of emojis. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff hops on 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' viral trend; fans say, 'This is how you do it' – watch video

Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Heropanti 2 has been shot across five beautiful international locations to offer a visual treat to the audience. After roping in some of Hollywood's renowned action directors to work on the action sequences for the film, the producer also spared no cost in mounting the film on a huge scale which included filming at some prime international locations - England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff mobbed at Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch; fan refuses to leave his hand – Watch Video

After films like and Baaghi 3, trio , Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. The film also features and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Written by and music by , the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 on Eid.