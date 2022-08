Disha Patani was spotted in the town with her friends and she looked gorgeous in her casual attire. However, her little white top made her a tad bit uncomfortable due to an extreme breeze and she was seen fixing it every moment as she greeted her friends and made her exit. The Ek Villain Returns actress is facing a lot of criticism online for wearing this tiny too, and the netizens are dropping some nasty comments on her. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani exudes princess vibes as she raises temperature in these shimmery outfits [View Pics]

Disha Patani called Urfi Javed due to wearing this white crop top

Of late Disha has been on the radar of social media trollers and she almost gets trolled for anything and everything she wears. But this time she was called in the meanest way possible. Disha was compared with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey for wearing this tiny white top. While her fans called her the Barbie and are going gaga over her beauty, some even said that why she has to wear such clothes and even said that she is so pretty and she does need to do such stunts to grab attention.

Disha Patani has been in the headlines for quite a time now after her separation from Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The couple were dating for almost 6 years and now have reportedly parted ways. And the bizarre reason behind their separation was the actress being in one-sided love with the actor as he always claimed that she is just her friend. Disha wanted to move on and so she reportedly ended this relationship. However, the couple hasn't yet made an official announcement about the same. On the professional front, Disha is enjoying the success of her latest release Ek Villain Returns along with , and Tara Sutaria. The access has been receiving responses for her performance.