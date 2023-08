Disha Patani often make headlines when she steps out in the city and this time her outfit hasn't become the talk of the town but her introduction to her alleged beau Aleksander Alexilic with whom she often makes pubic appearances. Disha was spotted last night by the paparazzi where she is seen introducing him to her girlfriends that he is her boyfriend and you can clearly see this in the video. Disha and Aleksander make a hot par ad they often make heads turn with their pictures online and now after this open introduction of calling him her boyfriend netizens are wondering what will be Tiger Shroff's reaction? Also Read - Pushpa 2: Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but this Tollywood newbie to do an item number in Allu Arjun film?

Watch the video of Disha Patani introducing Aleksander Alexilic as her boyfriend, netizens disapprove as they are still NOT over her separation with Bollywood tar Tiger Shroff.

Disha and Tiger Shroff’s breakup made headlines just months ago, and their separation news left their fans heartbroken. And especially after there were reports that Disha was only in one-sided love with Tiger and he only considered her a friend, it was extremely shocking to them. Tiger on every platform maintained the fact that Disha is just her friend and nothing more, while Karan Johar, who is known to take the cat out of the bag, even failed to make Tiger reveal the truth. And after their breakup, Ayesha Shroff too spoke about how Tiger and Disha were never in a relationship. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and more celebs attend the special screening of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt movie

Disha and Tiger were one of the best pairs in tinseltown, but it seems like both actors have now moved on. Tiger is all set for his next release, Ganapath, while Disha made headlines with her next big release starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as leads, Project K, aka Kalki 2898 AD. Also Read - Love Stereo Again: Disha Patani’s shout out for rumoured ex Tiger Shroff, ‘Is there anything you can’t do’