Disha Patani poses in front of a mirror in a bikini; fans say, ‘Hotness overload’ – View Post

and her bikini pictures always grab the attention of her fans. The actress surely has an amazing body, and she doesn't mind flaunting it on social media. The Ek Villain Returns actress' Instagram is filled with bikini pictures, and today, she shared a couple of pictures in which she is posing in front of a mirror and is donning a bikini. Disha didn't put any caption in the post, but it looks like these pictures are from her Maldives vacation.

The Malang actress' fans are going gaga over these pictures. A fan commented, "Hotness overload." Another fan wrote, "Koi ithna hottt kaise ho skta." One more fan commented, "Garmi badhne Wali hai." A netizen commented, "Fantastic pic disha ji nyc looking osm." Disha's fans surely love her in bikini.

Talking about her movies, Disha will be seen in films like Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and KTina. Last month, she wrapped up the shooting of Ek Villain Returns which also stars , , and Tara Sutaria. The Mohit Suti directorial is slated to release on 8th July 2022. Meanwhile, Disha has also completed the shooting of Yodha which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. It will release in theatres on 11th November 2022. Well, KTina went on the floors before the lockdown in 2020. There's no update on the film yet.

Apart from her movies, Disha has also been the news for her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. A few days ago, it was Tiger’s birthday, and the actress had posted a sweet wish for him. She had shared, “Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff.”