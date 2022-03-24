always treats her fans with some amazing pictures on social media. The actress is known for sharing bikini pictures, and she flaunts her perfectly toned body on Instagram. Recently, she shared mirror selfie and her fans can’t stop praising how hot she looks. The actress surely knows how to grab everyone’s attention on social media. The recent picture of Disha also got the attention of Sussanne Khan and she commented, “hottttie doll!” A fan of Disha commented, “Wow beauty on earth.” Another fan wrote, “This is amazing.” One more fan commented, “Disha on fire.” Check out the post below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless look from Pathaan goes viral; Gauahar Khan indirectly calls The Kashmir Files a propaganda film and more

A few days ago, Disha had shared a video from the gym in which she was working out and showing of her toned back. One the video, a fan had commented, "Fittest actress of bollywood for a reason." Disha is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Her Instagram is filled with pictures and videos from the gym. Check them out here…

Talking about her movies, Disha will be seen in films like Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and KTina. Recently, a wrap-up party of Ek Villain Returns was organised and the actress looked hot in the black dress she wore at the bash. The movie, which also stars , , and Tara Sutaria, is slated to release on 8th July 2022.

Meanwhile, Disha has also completed the shooting of Yodha which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. It will release in theatres on 11th November 2022. Well, KTina went on the floors before the lockdown in 2020. There’s no update on the film yet.

Apart from her films and social media posts, Disha is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff. While the two actors maintain that they are just good friends, speculations of them dating have been doing the rounds for the past many years.