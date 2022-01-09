Trust Disha Patani to beat the winter chill in style. The actress is back from a break in the Maldives and now it is time to unleash those bikini pics. Disha Patani has dropped a gorgeous picture where we can see her emerge from the water like a true sexy mermaid. The actress is wearing a baby pink bikini. The two piece had a tube top with a skimpy bottom. Disha Patani's toned frame is fully visible and we can just imagine the effort she puts in to look as stunning as she does. Needless to say, fans have got crazy seeing the pic. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal prove they have unbeatable chemistry as UNSEEN pic from Sangeet surfaces on their one-month wedding anniversary

Her No. 1 fanboy Tiger Shroff dropped a fire emoji. Seeing that, fans had a number of comments. One of them wrote, "Mehnat dikh rahi hai," while another one commented, "Tiger Shroff ke Id ka password Disha ke paas hai ost hote hi cmnt kr deti hai." Others went gaga over how sexy she looked in the pictures. This is not the first time Disha Patani has showed off her posterior in such a sexy fashion. This click is still fresh in the minds of fans of Disha Patani.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Radhe with Salman Khan. The actress has some great projects in her kitty. She is finalised as one of the leads with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. It is an action adventure film. The couple have a great passion for fitness. From lifting heavy weights to doing MMA, Disha Patani's varied routine is responsible for her body. Two days back, Tiger Shroff also showed off his deadly moves on BTS' chartbuster Butter. The two know to sizzle on social media.