is one actress who takes her fitness sessions pretty seriously. She is a regular when it comes to hitting the gym. She took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen taking on an 'eve teaser'. Well, he's not a real eve teaser but in the video he is playing one. We can then see some fab fighting moves from Disha. Have a look at the video below:

Fans are reacting on the video. Wrote a user, "Tiger Shroff ne sikhaya hoga." Another fan commented, "Choti bacchi ho kya." Tiger's sister commented, "TOO F**KING GOOD!"

Meanwhile in a past interview to ETimes, Disha spoke about living independently in Mumbai. "I was 18 when I shifted to Mumbai. Initially, I was modelling and living alone in an apartment. My past experiences helped me deal with success and failures on my own, as I didn't have people around me to share my highs or lows. I could easily cope up with the situations. In the lockdown, when people took to doing household chores, I could manage it well, because in the beginning, when I lived alone, I would clean my own house, do the laundry, go for auditions, then come back and cook."

She had said, “In this pandemic, we’ve learnt that we don’t need much help from outside. It’s also taught us that we need to be strong from the inside (emotionally) and take charge of things. I think, in the course of this journey through the pandemic, a lot of people learnt to be independent and started liking their own company, which I don’t think they enjoyed as much in the past.”

Talking about the importance of sport, she had said, “My sister and I would play sports. While I used to play basketball, she would literally play every sport (laughs!). The introduction of sports in your curriculum while growing up helps you deal better with success and defeat. There are a lot of lessons you learn as a kid while playing sports. Our father made sure that we weren’t lagging behind in anything. From fixing a broken car to giving it a push in the middle of the road — he used to encourage us to do our own stuff.”