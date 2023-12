Disha Patani has always wowed her fans with her action videos on Instagram. In 2020, she was seen in Malang with Mohit Suri. Her portrayal of a carefree girl in the film won her a lot of accolades. People loved her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. They did one more film together Ek Villain that starred John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. While the film got panned, everyone admired Disha Patani's performance as Rasika. Now, the two are coming together for one more action film. The producer is Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions. Also Read - Revealed: Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars and their favourite vacation destinations

Disha Patani in a sleek action film

Disha Patani will be seen in what is being described as a sleek action movie. It seems Mohit Suri and Vishal Rana were in talks for a long time now. The action film planned by them will go on floors from January 2024. It seems the two felt that she was the perfect choice for the movie. Sources have told Pinkvilla that she has verbally agreed to be on board. The makers feel Disha Patani can pull off action sequences with conviction. The source was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "Disha has over the years expressed her desire to spearhead an action film and she was very excited by the offer to do one with Mohit. She has verbally agreed on doing the actioner." Also Read - Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and more celebs glam up the evening at the Elle List Awards [View Pics]

It seems Mohit Suri is working hard on the final draft of the script. The pre-production work has already started. Vishal Rana is also producing Safar which is a social drama with Sunny Deol in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Udrapurkar. It seems he will also produce a film with Abbas Mustan that has Sunny Deol in the lead. Also Read - Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna hold hands, look inseparable as they step out for dinner date