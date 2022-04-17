Trust to make your Sunday right, and she will never ever disappoint. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Disha has got the best body in the business and certainly gives us goals when it comes to picking a bikini style to match her body type and mood. On Sunday, she treated her fans with a sun-kissed photo wherein she was seen flashing her toned and hot butt while posing for a sizzling picture. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif and other divas are here to amp up your Summer 2022 fashion game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ? (@dishapatani)

Disha never shies away from flaunting her perfectly-toned body. Often posting glamourous pictures of herself in bikini on her social media handles, the diva ensures she's the envy of many. With a large follower base and dedicated fan pages, Disha enjoys a huge stardom. One look at her social media accounts and you realise she has raised the bar when it comes to style statements. From gym wear to easy daywear to party outfits and bikinis, Disha is redefining style goals for fans. She often leave netizens gushing over her stunning looks. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Disha Patani fail to score on the fashion charts

On the work front, Disha recently finished shooting for 's action drama Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain 2 releasing this year where she will share the screen with , and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and . Also Read - Celeb oops moments: Disha Patani, Rakhi Sawant and more actresses who suffered wardrobe malfunctions