was seen at the airport today. She was seen wearing a crop top and pants. She also had her glares on. While fans appreciated her fit look, there were some who were questioning about her face. They felt she might have done a surgery.

"What happened to her face?' read a comment. "Face pe surgery," commented another fan. "Going for gym or airport?' asked another fan. Many others reacted with heart and fire emojis. Have a look some of the reactions below:

On the work front, Disha has her hands full. She will be seen in and 's Project K. Apart from Project K, Disha will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, the shooting of which she completed recently. The film also stars , and Tara Sutaria. Jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, and . That's not all. Disha will also be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yoddha in the pipeline.

Talking about her personal life, Disha has been lined up with Tiger Shroff. Both are rumoured to be in a relationship since years now. However, they haven’t made it official.

On his birthday in March, Disha took to Instagram to share a video. She called him ‘most beautiful soul’. “Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff." Well, as they say, there is no smoke without fire and the same goes for the bond that Tiger and Disha have.