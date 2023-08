Disha Patani is among the hottest divas in town. The lady leaves everyone gasping for breath with her sizzling social media posts. The Malang actress also remained in the news because of her relationship with Tiger Shroff. But now, it seems, she has moved on and found love again in Aleksandar Ilic. The two have been often spotted together over dinner dates and parties. Many kept wondering over the bond the two share but a video went viral in which allegedly Disha introduced him as her boyfriend. And now, he has tattooed Disha's face on his arm. Also Read - BTS member Jeon Jungkook and Disha Patani trend in tandem for scorching Calvin Klein photoshoots [View Pics]

Disha Patani's alleged BF gets her face tattoed on arm

Disha Patani took to her Insta stories to share a video that has her chilling with Alekshandar Ilic. Not just that, the video also has Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Disha and Krishna are quite good friends and their bond seems to have remained intact even after Tiger-Disha split. Further, the video also showed Aleksandar's new tattoo. He has got Disha Patani's face inked on his arm. It is a massive tattoo. Even though he has many tattoes, this one is the most visible. Well, looks like Aleksandar Ilic has taken love to the next level by getting inked. Disha Patani appears the happiest in the video. Also Read - Did Tiger Shroff find love again after Disha Patani? Who is the new girl Deesha Dhanuka?

Check out Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff and Aleksandar video below:

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff breakup

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff appeared together in Baaghi 2. They made for one of the shy couples of Bollywood who won't speak much about their bond in public. Disha and Tiger were said to be dating for almost 6 years but on Koffee With Karan, Tiger Shroff set the record straight and said that he is single. However, the former love birds are still cordial with each other. They send in wishes for their birthdays and also cheer for their projects. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celeb of the Week: Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and more divas who get a thumbs down for their sartorial choices

Check out Disha Patani's hot looks below:

Disha Patani upcoming projects

On the work front, Disha Patani is next going to be seen in Project K. She will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The film has been renamed to Kalki 2898 AD. Dulquer Salmaan also dropped hints recently leaving fans wondering if he is a part of this project. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Bollywoodlife.