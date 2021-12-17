In 2019, Disha Patani had announced her project, KTina with Ekta Kapoor. It was a story based in Chandigarh. It would be the actress' first comedy project. In the movie, she would be playing a very superstitious Punjabi girl. In the look that was revealed, we could see Disha Patani donning a number of rings and sacred threads. In fact, the shoot began in October 2019. The film was to be directed by Raaj Shandilyaa who is a famous comedy writer and director of the superhit movie, Dream Girl. They were supposed to release it in 2020. In fact, fans had asked if it was a biopic of Ekta Kapoor. Also Read - SHOCKING! Is this what Katrina Kaif's exes Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan gave her as wedding gift?

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation, Raaj Shandilyaa told us that the project is very much on. The majority of the film had to be shot in Chandigarh. He told us, "The pandemic affected the shooting schedules. The movie is not shelved. Disha has become busy with other projects now. We are in talks to find out how she can make out time in the coming months. Once, we get that sorted it should be back on track." Raaj Shandilyaa has completed work on the film, Janhit Main Jari that stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a leading role. It is about the challenges of a middle class girl who sells condoms in small town India.

The filmmaker had lavished praise on Disha Patani after the first few days of the shoot. He said that he was in Chandigarh where they shot a poster for the film. He said he found Disha Patani a co-operative artiste and a good performer too. He said that she is very camera-friendly. They had shot for just five days or so. Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, which is one of the successes of 2021.