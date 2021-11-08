The colossal world of fitness and well-being has been expanding as people cognize its seriousness. Its primacy was heightened by the pandemic crisis. People realised the magnitude of fitness like never before.

With everything on a flatline, the idea of home workouts caught fire. People started their keep-fit session from home itself. Many fitness trainers truly favor this concept and one such adherent is a celebrity fitness coach Omkar Shewale.

The home workout sessions usually don’t require any types of equipment, just a decent amount of dedication is enough to fuel the fire. Fitness coach Omkar shares his parallel views by passing on a few basic workouts.

Omkar believes that one may use bodyweight exercises to toil on each muscle of their body . For strengthening your cores, Lunges and Chair Squats get a huge thumbs up. To focus on some upper body workouts, Plank to Downward Dogs are promising.

Hit your quads and glutes with straight legs kicks and stationary lunges. Whereas planks are for full-body exercise that boosts immense core vitality and balance, believes Omkar Shewale.

Omkar also highlights the significance of taking enough rest. In their way to chase their strength and meet fitness quickly, a few enthusiasts become irresponsible by skipping the essentials of life.

Though the fitness ideal promotes the idea of a home workout, he also asks us to be careful and decent with our bodies. Omkar has been a fitness trainer of many notable faces of B-Town. He holds a diploma degree in personal training and is always precise about his fitness mantras.