Divya Agarwal hosted a bash on her sangeet ceremony at her home along with her would-be husband Apura Padgoankar. The Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya and her fiancée looked stunning together as they celebrated their togetherness. Divya and Apurva chose to get married at their home and it seems like the couple are quite inspired by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they have become the trendsetters after getting married at their home. As the pictures and videos of Divya Agarwal are going viral, netizens are back at trolling the actress for getting married at home and are speculating that the reason might be that she is pregnant and will be making an announcement soon after her marriage. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; here's how

Watch the video of Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgoankar from their sangeet ceremonies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One user commented, "She looks pregnant". Another user said, "Definitely ye bhai k pass bohot paise hoge'.

Divya Agarwal has been facing online trolling ever since her sudden breakup announcement with Varun Sood. The fans were shocked by their separation. And sooner Divya announced of being with Apurva and this didn't go down well with the netizens and called her names. In fact, was called a gold digger by the people on the internet. Also Read - Tatlubaaz EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar is grateful to PreeRan fans; is thankful for their love for his OTT debut

Divya had strongly slammed trolls on being a gold digger. She had said, " "I have won reality shows and have been a part of three web shows. I am an independent girl. Also, can’t a woman want a partner who is also settled in his career? Is that being a gold digger? If I was a gold digger, I would not have worked hard and built a career, I would have found a rich guy and settled down".

Divya gives a damn about the judgments around her and is happily living her life on her terms. At time she knows how to give it back.