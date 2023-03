Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has done a few web shows and people have vouched for her acting prowess. Of late, there have been rumors that Divya Aggarwal is going to be on Lock Upp 2. She has denied the claims. But it looks like she is very keen to work with Anurag Kashyap. As we know, it is tough to even get an audition for an Anurag Kashyap film. The reasons for the same can be many. Divya Agarwal has put up a post where she has asked for a chance to prove himself in his film. She feels this is something that will bring her a lot of creative satisfaction as an artiste. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Umar Riaz and Divya Agarwal are the two confirmed contestants for Kangana Ranaut’s show?

Her friends have showered her with love. Tanuj Virwani commented, "More power to u divyaaaaa !! This is such an honest vulnerable heartfelt post. Am sure it's gonna reap rich dividends love...ps - mujhe bhi cast karlo saath mein please:) while Nyra Banerjee wrote, "That's soooo sweet so confident and so gutsy of u Divya. I really hope he sees this. And u work with him. Love u loads." But many are not impressed. They said this is not a way to ask for work. They even said it was embarrassing to see other celebs tag him in this manner.

Divya Agarwal has been news for her split with Varun Sood. They broke up last year. After that, she got engaged to Apurva who was her long-time friend. She faced trolling from fans of Varun Sood and their shippers. Of late, she had a spat online over some jewellery from his side which was still with her. On the professional front, she has done good work on Cartel and Abhay 3. Now, let us see how Anurag Kashyap responds!