Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, who dated for over years, parted ways last year in March. Cryptic posts along with the not-so-healthy exchange of words between Varun's sister and Divya on social media made headlines. But, the actual reason behind their breakup was not known. Months after the break up, Divya got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in December. Many even speculated that the Bigg Boss OTT winner's relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar could be a reason behind her split with Varun Sood. Recently, Divya and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar appeared in an episode of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's podcast. They talked about their longtime bond, relationship and also the reason behind Divya's break up with Varun.

Apurva revealed that he knew Divya even before she stepped into the glamour industry. The two first met at a party, hosted by Divya's friends as she had won Miss Navi Mumbai, at Apurva's place. After the meet-up, the two exchanged numbers and followed each other on Facebook, and went on a date. Apurva always reminded Divya of her father and the Bigg Boss OTT winner wanted to get married to him, but Apurva was not ready.

The complexity of their relationship

Divya revealed that after her father’s death, she was at her lowest and found nobody around. That’s when she thought that there was something wrong with her relationship (with Varun Sood). “Then I met Apurva at a common friend’s wedding last year on February 14. We were sitting and just said, ‘We were so stupid. We could have been in that place’. I told him that I was in a relationship,” Divya shared. She even mentioned that after that meeting with Apurva, she “was in two minds.”

Divya revealed that Apurva took her to meet his dogs, parents and somehow she saw his closet in his room and wondered ‘Where is my space here?’ “I was hyper and feeling guilty because I had a boyfriend (Varun Sood),” she added.

Complex Emotions

Talking about her relationship with Varun Sood, Divya said that she “felt all over the place” but with Apurva, she would “feel calm and mature.” Divya revealed that she even made Varun meet Apurva, and she communicated it to him that she had a problem. “Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up,” she said.

The former Spiltsvilla contestant further stated that a thought would always come to her mind that if she was to get married to her now ex (Varun) would she want to invite Apurva. And, if she does, would she be ok seeing him on that side. “Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head,” Divya said.

Divya and Apurva back together

While Divya was feeling guilty that she broke his (Varun) heart, Apurva planned a trip to Goa for her. He said, “You did good to that guy because later it would have been a bigger mess.” The duo visited Kuldevi temple where Apurva told her, “Don’t ask for anything. Just sit in silence.” Once again, Divya said that Apurva reminded her of her father because he would also take her to all the spiritual places. Apurva added, “Again she came back to her ‘marriage’ phase.”