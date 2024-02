Divya Khosla raised many eyebrows when yesterday she dropped her husband's surname from her social media account. Divya's initial name on her Instagram handle was Divya Khosla Kumar. However, if you check now, it's just Divya Khosla. Not only that, she has also unfollowed her husband Bhushan Kumar's production company T-Series on Instagram. While rumours are rife that Bhushan and Divya are heading for separation, as per the latest reports, the actress's recent action is not a result of her strained relationship with her husband. In fact, the reason is something which neither you nor us would have ever thought of. Also Read - Yaariyan 2: Divya Khosla, Pearl V Puri movie disrespects the holy Kirpan of Sikhism; netizens call for 'ban ASAP' [Check Reactions]

Divya Khosla, Bhushan Kumar heading for divorce?

According to a recent Instagram post by Tahir Jasus, it has been stated that Divya has indeed dropped 'Kumar' from her name and has also unfollowed T-Series on social media. However, her actions are not a result of her strained marriage relationship with her husband Bhushan Kumar. The post suggests that Divya has done this on a renowned astrologer's advice. Divya strongly believes in astrology and hence, when an astrologer advised her that for better growth and peace, both in her professional and personal life, she needs to drop her surname, she acted accordingly. While one may believe that Divya dropped 'Kumar' from her name as per the instructions of an astrologer, her reason to unfollow T-Series on social media still creates many doubts in people's heads. Also Read - Naagin actor Pearl V Puri to make his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2 alongside Priya Prakash Varrier, Meezaan Jafri

As of now, neither Divya nor Bhushan has reacted to the ongoing speculations. Divya Khosla married Bhushan Kumar on 13 February 2005. They also have a son who was born in October 2011. Divya has acted in several music videos and has also starred in a few films. Till now, she has also directed two films, Yaariyaan and Sanam Re.