Divyanka Tripathi reveals how Vivek Dahiya had expressed his feelings for the first time

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make for one of the most adorable couples of television. The actor and the actress had met on the sets of Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and later they tied the knot in July, 2016. Tomorrow is Valentine's day and love is in the air. Given the occasion, TV's golden girl, Divyanka shares how Vivek had confessed his feelings for the first time. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy gets murkier, Sonu Nigam slams Indian Idol 12 makers, Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel reunion and more

Recently, in an interview, Divyanka had told a leading daily, "Ours was more like an arranged match, so initially, we were just trying to know and understand each other. Soon, we realised that our thoughts matched and we were quite compatible. However, neither of us expressed our feelings for each other. Then one day, we went on an outdoor shoot for Ye Hai Mohabbatein. While I was getting ready to shoot, he surprised me with a gift. When I unwrapped it, I saw that it was a beautiful poem that he had written and translated into Hindi. He had framed it beautifully." She further added, "What I really liked about Vivek was the fact that here was a man who had taken the effort to write poetry in this day and age, translate it and then frame it. It was a priceless moment. I immediately responded with a ‘yes’." Wow, so romantic! Isn't it? Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande, Vishal Karwal – 9 TV stars who entered showbiz with a bang through reality shows

Though the couple had met on the sets of the show, they never chose to interact with each other. It was only after they were set up by a common friend that they started interacting. Divyanka mentioned that though they started going on dates, it was during the third date when they realised that they are made for each other. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: These fun pictures of Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and others in Cape Town prove their strong inseparable bond

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.