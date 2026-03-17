Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya EXPECTING first child after 10 years of marriage? Buzz sparks excitement among fans

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They started off as friends, and over time, their bond turned into love. Their wedding in Bhopal was a grand affair and received a lot of attention from fans and the TV industry.

Divyanka Tripathi pregnancy: There is a lot of buzz in the TV industry right now that Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya might be expecting their first child. The couple, who got married on July 8, 2016, are said to be entering a new phase in their lives after being together for nearly ten years. That said, neither Divyanka nor Vivek has confirmed the news so far. Fans are waiting eagerly for an official announcement from the couple before celebrating.

Is Divyanka Tripathi pregnant?

As per reports, their families and close friends are already very happy and excited. There are also talks that a small and private baby shower might be planned soon. It is expected to be an intimate gathering with only close family members and a few friends from the television industry.

Also Read Divyanka Tripathi is NOT pregnant, confirms husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka-Vivek love story

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They started off as friends, and over time, their bond turned into love. Their wedding in Bhopal was a grand affair and received a lot of attention from fans and the TV industry. The couple who has appeared on television for many years have developed into one of the most popular couples on TV shows. The fans particularly enjoy watching their entertaining Instagram videos, which frequently become viral content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

It is also worth mentioning that pregnancy rumours about Divyanka have come up before, but she had denied them at the time. Because of this, fans are hopeful but also waiting for confirmation before believing the news.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She has been away from daily TV shows for a while now, but continues to stay connected with her fans through social media.

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