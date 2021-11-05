Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun and others wish fans with the warmest messages and most gorgeous pics – view posts

In-between all their Diwali celebrations and attending big parties, our celebs more often than not spare a thought for their fans, wishing them with some extremely heartfelt messages, usually accompanied by one or more gorgeous pics. Check out the best ones from this year below: