Bollywood actress recently took to Instagram as she celebrated Diwali with her family. She shared glimpses of her celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena posed for family pictures on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, Kareena and Saif posed for the perfect shot, while their younger son Jehangir was seen throwing tantrums as he lied on the floor.

Kareena wrote on Instagram, “This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed.” Saif and his sons were seen twinning in black kurtas and white pyjamas. While Kareena pulled off a red kurta set and completed her look with heavy jewelry and bindi.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures -

In the first two pictures, we see Kareena and Saif posing in style at their new house. In the next picture, both brothers Taimur and Jeh were seen outside a window that was beautifully decorated with lights. In the last picture, Kareena and Saif were seen laughing as Taimur joined them for a picture, while Jeh was seen throwing tantrum by lying on the floor and crying.

One user wrote, 'Watch out 4th one….real pataka of diwali', while another said, 'That last picture highlights, me laying on the floor, crying and my problems laughing at me'. Another user wrote, 'Last pic is soooooo beautiful,jeh love u'. 'Jehangir in the last one though', said another user.

On the thr work front, Kareena recently returned from London wherein she was shooting for 's next. She will reportedly play the role of a detective in the murder mystery. She also finished the shooting for next The Devotion of Suspect X.

