Just look at these gorgeous beauties. Manisha Malhotra's Diwali bash was a star-studded affair and now this picture shared by the most loved and popular designer is making fans go all gaga. Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in one frame and we definitely didn't see this coming, but one can expect the unexpected at Bollywood parties. Manish Malhotra who has been sharing some inside pictures from his grand Diwali bash took to his Instagram and surprised his fans with his picture of Kat and Ash in one frame. The beauties look stunning in this one frame and fans call it the best from his Diwali party. One user wrote, "This is the best from your diwali party!". Another user commented, " Aishwarya is absolutely beautiful bt kat k aagye she's not looking beautiful, Katrina looks gorgeous"

Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash two days ago where all the biggies made their presence. Aishwarya to Katrina made heads turn with their style and how. While fans weren't happy with Bachchan's fashion game and claimed that they need to improve a lot. Vicky and Katrina's chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs and fans were swooning over their appearance. Many other Bollywood celebs too made heads turn with their appearances like and almost making it official to slaying in a golden saree.

Take a look at the inside pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

It was a night to remember for all the fans and Ben Bollywood celebs as Manisha Malhotra was the perfect host of the night.