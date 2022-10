Siddhant Chaturvedi who became an instant hit in Bollywood with Gully Boy has comfortably created a space for himself in the industry. Now, he is a known face to everyone. He also gets papped at several Bollywood parties that are meant for people of the inner circle only. Being Diwali, ace designer Manish Malhotra organised for a bash. It was attended by some of the biggest stars of Bollywood like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others. Siddhant Chaturvedi attended it too. But paps got cheeky with him and asked about Navya Naveli Nanda.

For a few months, rumours have been that Siddhant Chaturvedi and 's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are a couple. Though on Koffee With Karan 7, Siddhant Chaturvedi confirmed that he is totally single, he is still being teased with Navya. So as he arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash, paps asked him if Navya Naveli Nanda is coming or not. To this, he simply ignored, smiled and walked away.

Well, Navya Naveli Nanda did attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She looked radiant in a red outfit. She was there with and .

Other stars like , , , , Ibrahim Ali Khan, , , Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, and many more stars made Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash a glamorous event. Stars that went missing were , , and others.