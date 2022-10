International global star stepped out with her husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra for a Diwali dinner. The actress enjoyed herself with her family and had a gala time with them. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white traditional dress as she was spotted walking out of the restaurant in Los Angeles. Nick was seen in all-black outfits and looked dashing. He was seen holding his mother-in-law's hand and the two were snapped together.

Priyanka and Nick's fan pages on social media wherein they shared their spotting pictures outside the restaurant. Within no time, the pictures went viral on the internet and set social media on fire. Fans showered a lot of love in the comments section. Fans were in love with Nick's close bond with his mother-in-law.

Priyanka and Nick walked down the aisle and are now proud parents of their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. The parents often share pictures of their baby girl and fans eagerly wait to see the baby's face.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ’s Jee Le Zaraa with and . PeeCee also has a part in Citadel.