'Tu yaheen hai', Shehnaaz Gill believes in this song and tries her level best to stay happy and motivated. But there is always another side of the story behind the happy face. Shehnaaz Gill was seen attending a Diwali bash last night and having all the fun with buddies including Bollywood's popular singer Guru Randhawa. But this one picture of Shehnaaz is breaking the internet of her sitting sadly in the corner and Sidnaaz fans feel she is missing Sidharth Shukla. Sidnaaz fans are crying long with Sana and they are calling their girl strong and how.

My heart breaks — Sayema Jerien Trisha (@TrishaSayema) October 23, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill's fans share their opinion over this sad picture of her and we too feel that the girl is still grieving and is not yet over buddy Sidharth Shukla's death. But she is coping up and believes in the mantra show must go on. From the same party, this dancing video of Shehnaaz Gill along with Guru Randhawa has been winning hearts and even she shared the picture with her calling her India's favourite.

Shehnaaz is extremely focused on her work and has been doing multiple projects right now she is awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with . Shehnaaz will be seen playing the role of a second lead along with Ragha Juyal, the actress was even linked to as there was a strong buzz of them dating each other. But Sana angrily refuted the rumours calling it baseless. Shehnaaz and Sidharth were the most loved couple and we miss seeing them together.