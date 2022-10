Suhana Khan has grown up to be a stunner. The young lady attended the Diwali bash of Manish Malhotra in a golden saree. Well, golden was the colour of the evening. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others turned up in metallic hues and gold was one of the colours of the evening. Suhana Khan has shared the pics from the evening on her Instagram account. They say a father is really surprised when he sees his daughter in a saree. It looks like she has grown-up so far. Shah Rukh Khan saw his daughter's pic and commented, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful (did u tie the saree urself??!!)" The starlet said it was her mum who helped her wear the saree.

Check out these pics of Suhana Khan in a saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan was seen at Manish Malhotra's bash with her besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. The young diva had tucked her saree behind which made people wonder what was the style. Her recent pics on Instagram have got love from Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar and others. Gauri Khan commented that sarees were so timeless.

In the young lot of actresses, Janhvi Kapoor is someone who carries off sarees with elan. Suhana Khan's recent pics might just motivate stylists to bring more options in the nine-yards for the actress. So far, we have seen her mostly in lehengas. Suhana Khan will be seen in her first project, The Archies next year. The movie is being made by Zoya Akhtar. It also stars Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan are waiting for Pathaan that is coming on January 2023.