It seems like Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been going pretty strong in their relationship. The two have started making joint appearances together and are no longer hiding behind 'just friends' banner. Last night, the couple attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash and they didn't shy away from showing off some PDA in front of the paparazzi.

In the video, Sussanne and Arslan can be seen posing for the shutterbugs as they arrive at the venue. Sussanne was looking beautiful in her lehenga while Arslan looked handsome in black kurta. As they left the venue, Arslan was seen tucking hair strands behind her ear while Sussanne planted a couple of pecks on his cheeks while bidding each other goodbye.

However, netizens were really not pleased with Sussanne's showing off her romance publicly. Many people felt that Sussanne is a mother of two children and kissing her boyfriend in public was setting a wrong precedent for the younger generation. While some were disgusted with Sussanne and Arslan's PDA, some called her shameless.

Watch Sussanne and Arslan's video here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Sussanne and Arslan were soon going to tie the knot with each other. The couple has been best buddies before they turned lovers. But when Arslan was asked about his marriage plans, he said that he doesn't want to talk about his personal life.