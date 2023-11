Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is releasing around Christmas. And the promotions of Dunki began on Badshah's birthday on 2nd November. And today, as we begin the festival of Diwali with Dhanteras, Shah Rukh Khan has shared two new posters of Dunki wishing his fans and friends. Dunki is the next big and most ambitious project of SRK after the resounding success of Pathaan and Jawan. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan share a special picture to wish Diwali 2023; fans call them 'best jodi'

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans as we begin Diwali with Dhanteras

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and shared two posters of Dunki. The first one includes SRK riding a scooter, Vikram Kochhar and Taapsee Pannu are sitting behind him in a triple seat. Beside him riding a bicycle is Anil Grover. Anil seems dressed up like a groom. He has a garland of money around his neck and is wearing a suit. A Happy Diwali placard in the shape of a heart is attached to the front of his bicycle. Shah Rukh and Vikram look solemn while Manu, that is, Taapsee Pannu seems to be in a jolly mood. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out to The Archies trailer starring Suhana Khan; netizen finds a similarity in father-daughter duo

The second poster features Shah Rukh, Vikram, Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal and Anil standing in a classroom. They are leaning against the backboard which has "Yeh naya saal apnon ke naal...' written with chalk. They are all holding some books in their hands. Shah Rukh Khan asks in his caption without such a family, how can one celebrate Diwali or New Year (talking about the release during Christmas). He then says the real fun is in celebrating, walking and stopping with family, near or dear ones. "Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe!" he shares while adding that Dunki Drop 1 teaser video is out now. Check Shah Rukh Khan's post here: Also Read - Jawan 2 Exclusive: Sequel of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to have Ridhi Dogra aka Kaveri Amma's backstory?

Talking about Dunki, it is for the first time that Shah Rukh Khan is working with Rajkumar Hirani. The filmmaker also delivered his last film Sanju in 2018. The collaboration is the most awaited one now. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Parikshit Sahni and Jyoti Subhash to name a few. Dunki is going to clash with Salaar. The movie is directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead.