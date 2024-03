Pratik Gandhi, renowned for his compelling portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992, is all set to captivate audiences with a new avatar in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film marks a significant departure from his previous roles, as he delves into the world of fun and romance alongside Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Also Read - Madgaon Express all set for phenomenal advance booking, entertaining trailer adds to excitement

This is why Pratik Gandhi instantly said yes to the Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer

Love at First Sight

In a delightful turn of events, Pratik Gandhi's connection with Do Aur Do Pyaar was as swift as a love story unfolding. Within a mere 48 hours of reading the script, he was enamoured by the narrative and eagerly embraced the opportunity to be a part of the project. This instant connection promises a genuine and heartfelt performance on screen.

A Fresh Perspective

Expressing his excitement about the film, Pratik Gandhi shared, "After Scam 1992, I was looking for something light, fun, and different from the intense dramas and biopics I had been offered. Do Aur Do Pyaar presented me with my first romantic script, and the stellar cast made the decision even easier. The charming storyline resonated with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it from the moment I read it."

Enchanting Audiences

Do Aur Do Pyaar promises to enchant viewers with its contemporary take on love in the backdrop of modern-day life. Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is set to hit cinemas on April 19, 2024. With Pratik Gandhi's instant connection to the script and the stellar ensemble cast, audiences can anticipate a delightful cinematic experience that blends romance and comedy seamlessly.