Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office collection day 5: Amid Assi clash, Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's film earns Rs...

Do Deewane Seher Mein is directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Mom, and is produced by Bhansali Productions, Zee Studios and Ravi Udyawar Media. Here's how much it earned on day 5 at the box office.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office collection day 5: Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic movie that was just released, is having a sluggish run at the box office; after the first weekend, receipts fell dramatically. The movie brought in an estimated Rs 0.50 crore India net on Day 5, bringing its total domestic receipts to about Rs 5.30 crore. On its debut Friday, the movie made Rs 1.25 crore. On Saturday, it made Rs 1.5 crore, and on Sunday, it made Rs 1.45 crore. On weekdays, though, the pace did not continue, as Monday showed a sharp decline to Rs 0.6 crore, and the fifth-day figures show a further slowdown.

Do Deewane Seher Mein theatre occupancy

All circuits had minimal occupancy on Tuesday. In morning showings, the movie's total Hindi occupancy rate was 5.33%. Mumbai recorded 5% occupancy from 234 performances, while the National Capital Region recorded 6% occupancy across 315 shows. With 7% occupancy and 104 and 186 shows, respectively, Pune and Ahmedabad fared better.

There was little response in the southern areas; Bengaluru had 4% occupancy from 88 shows, while Hyderabad recorded 3% from just 28 shows. Surat recorded 3% in 79 shows, while Kolkata reported 3% from 66 shows as well. With 60 performances, Lucknow had a 6% occupancy rate, compared to 5% for Jaipur and 15% for Bhopal. Chennai saw no discernible foot traffic despite 12 concerts, while Chandigarh had 3% occupancy from 33 shows.

The movie has had trouble drawing crowds during the week, even with a respectable weekend start.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, and Ravi Udyawar Media, Do Deewane Seher Mein is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is best known for Mom. Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, and Sandeepa Dhar play important supporting parts in the movie, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the major roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more