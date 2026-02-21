Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer OUTSHINES Taapsee Pannu’s film, earns Rs…

India box office witnessed the clash of two completely different genre films released on Friday. It will be interesting to see who wins: Do Deewane Seher Mein or Assi.

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is expected to get a good response from the audience. Do Deewane Seher Mein has made its debut in theaters with decent earnings. On the first day, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore. Before the release, it was believed that the film would earn between Rs 0.50 crore and Rs 1.50 crore on the first day, and most estimates were around Rs 1 crore. In such a situation, the opening of 1.25 crore can be called satisfactory. Do Deewane Sheher Mein clashed with Taapsee Pannu's Assi at the box office. Both films have different storylines. Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a romantic story, while Assi is a courtroom drama. According to trade website Sacnilk, Assi collected around Rs. 0.95 crore in India on its opening day. Although the audience of both films is different, the release of the same day affected the earnings of both.

Assi fails to beat Yami Gautam’s Haq

The opening of Assi was not very strong. The morning occupancy of the film was 3.88 per cent, which increased to 7.24 per cent in the afternoon and 6.92 per cent in the evening. The number of visitors was limited throughout the day. However, the film received a better response in Chennai, where around 20 per cent occupancy was recorded. In comparison, Yami Gautam's film Haq, released in November 2025, had earned Rs 1.75 crore on the first day, and its lifetime collection was Rs 19.86 crore in India.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions. The story of the film revolves around Shashank and Roshni, who are in search of their dreams, love, and identity in a big city. This story is not only about romance but also about introspection and the truths of life. The film shows how two people come closer to each other while battling their fears, hopes, and emotions.

All about Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi

Do Deewane Seher Mein is getting a good response, especially among the young audience. Nowadays, love stories and light-hearted, emotional films are popular among youth. Although the first day's earnings have been normal, the real test will be on the weekend. If the film's earnings increase on Saturday and Sunday, it can go a long way at the box office.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is Taapsee Pannu's third film with the director. The audience's response in the coming days will decide which film is more successful.

