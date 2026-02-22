Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama faces TOUGH fight with Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom thriller, earns Rs…

Do Deewane Seher Mein earned Rs 1.25 crore on the first day. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's film Assi earned around Rs 1 crore on the first day. Read on to know the day 2 collection.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood box office sees one of the year's very first clashes. Two films were released this week, Assi and Do Deewane Sheher Mein. Both films have different themes. Assi is a serious courtroom drama, while Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a romantic film. Both films were made on a limited budget and released in theatres on February 20 amid decent buzz. Assi stars Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Do Deewane Sheher Mein stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2

Talking about the box office collection, Do Deewane Sheher Mein earned Rs 1.25 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film collected around Rs 1.60 crore nett, and its gross collection was Rs 1.92 crore. The film had an average occupancy of 13.4 percent and ran for a total of 1649 shows. The film is getting a good response from the audience. Being a romantic story, it is liked by the young audience.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 2

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's film Assi earned around Rs 1 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film added Rs 1.60 crore nett, and its gross collection also reached Rs 1.92 crore. The film had an average occupancy of 13.2 per cent with 1719 shows. The second day figures of both films were almost the same. There is tough competition between the two at the box office.

All about Do Deewane Sheher Mein

Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a light-hearted yet emotional love story. It is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film narrates the story of Shashank and Roshni, who become each other's support. Both leave behind their fears and insecurities and become stronger with each other.

All about Assi

On the other hand, Assi has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role in the film. The story is based on the struggle of a lawyer who fights for justice in a case of sexual abuse. The film deals with serious issues like legal battles, society's silence, and gender inequality.

