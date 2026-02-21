Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama locks horns with Taapsee Pannu’s film, earns Rs…

Mrunal Thakur and Taapsee Pannu are in direct competition with their latest releases. Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, both the films, are released on the same day, witnessing box office clash.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Two different types of films were released in theaters on February 20, 2026. The first was the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The second was Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama film Assi. The subjects of both films are different, which will attract different audiences. While Do Deewane Seher Mein is a love story, Assi is a film based on a serious social issue. In the first day's collection, the romantic film got a better response, while Assi had a slow start.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 2

Talking about the box office, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned Rs 1.25 crore on the first day. By 12 noon on the second day, the film added around Rs 0.13 crore more. With this, the total collection of the film reached Rs 1.38 crore. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's film Assi earned around Rs 1 crore on the first day. By 12 noon on the second day, the film earned Rs. 0.11 crore, taking its total collection to Rs. 1.11 crore. According to the data, the romantic film has taken an early lead.

All about Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a light-hearted but emotional love story. The film is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The story goes on to show how Shashank and Roshni become each other's support.

Assi has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role in the film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films. The story revolves around a lawyer who fights strong adversaries for justice in a sexual abuse case. The film deals with serious issues like legal battles, society's silence, and gender inequality.

